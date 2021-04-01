Correction

A story on Page B1 Thursday about June Maxam’s lawsuit against Warren County contained several errors. Maxam is not challenging the fact that Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber did not file her oath of office with the county clerk in a timely fashion. She did file the oath with the county. Maxam claims that Seeber has not filed a document known as an undertaking, which is a pledge that an official will follow the law. The county passed a blanket resolution in 1998 applying to officials who must file undertakings, but Maxam says the county must renew it every year and file it — which did not happen. In addition, the article omitted the fact that Warren County itself is a named defendant in the case in addition to Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel.