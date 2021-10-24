Correction

 Skip to main content
A story on Page A1 Sunday about local elections incorrectly stated that the Lake Luzerne Town Board had accused town Supervisor Gene Merlino of stealing a town pontoon boat. Board members accused him of selling the boat without board approval. 

