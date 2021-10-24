A story on Page A1 Sunday about local elections incorrectly stated that the Lake Luzerne Town Board had accused town Supervisor Gene Merlino of stealing a town pontoon boat. Board members accused him of selling the boat without board approval.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a multi-vehicle crash Friday night that led to the death of a Warrensburg man, according to police.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he sold methamphetamine.
A Greenwich woman is facing charges after police said she crashed her car while drunk and then bit a person at the hospital.
A Lake George home health care aide has been arrested on 14 felony fraud counts after police said she stole checks from her clients.
A Lake George man was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Warren and Washington counties both reported on Monday the deaths of residents from COVID-19.
An Albany man was arrested on Sunday after police said he stabbed a man at a residence in South Glens Falls.
A South Glens Falls man with a history of shoplifting is facing new charges for allegedly burglarizing a pair of local Walmarts.
State police are investigating a series of thefts that occurred from vehicles in the town of Queensbury in overnight hours on Monday.
A Chester man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics to undercover police officers on multiple occasions.