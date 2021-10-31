Correction

A story on Page B1 Friday about a Warrensburg Town Board meeting included an incorrect last name for two speakers. They were Michelle Hamilton and Joe Hamilton.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A story on Page B1 Friday about a Warrensburg Town Board meeting included an incorrect last name for two speakers. They were Michelle Hamilton and Joe Hamilton.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
NEW YORK (AP) — Have a heart, New York!
A Hudson Falls woman has been arrested after police said she provided false information on a welfare application.
Two people are under arrest after police said they stole merchandise and assaulted employees at the Dollar Tree store in South Glens Falls.
An Indian Lake man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly entering a Corinth home and attacking a person with a tomahawk.
Warren County on Sunday reported that a resident who was not vaccinated died. An unvaccinated Washington County resident also died.
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Thursday after police said he waved a pocket knife at a person in Target.
A Gansevoort man is facing charges after police said he pointed a loaded rifle at three people.
Two people were injured on Thursday after a dump truck collided with another vehicle.
A Queensbury man was arrested after police said he struck a passing vehicle, damaging it.
A Lake George man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting someone during a domestic incident.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.