Correction

A story on Page A1 Saturday about the resolution of a complaint against Republican Elections Commissioner William VanNess regarding disparaging comments against transgender people included some inaccurate information. The complaint was investigated by the county administrator and the human resources director, with the assistance of an outside law firm. The county's ethics board was not involved. Also, the person who made the complaint, Beth Fitzgerald Wadleigh, did not claim that VanNess made the direct statement “look at this freak.” She said the words he wrote on social media gave that impression.

