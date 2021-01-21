A Watertown Daily Times story, published on Page A1 of The Post-Star on Tuesday, misquoted former Vice President Mike Pence, speaking at Fort Drum on Sunday, as saying the military had not received a raise in 10 years when the Trump Administration began. In fact, members of the military received raises in the decade before President Donald Trump took office. Pence said, "our troops hadn’t seen a significant pay raise in nearly a decade.”
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Ballston Spa man was killed on Thursday after his car was struck by two tractor-trailers on the Northway.
A Hudson Falls man has been arrested after police said he sexually assaulted women in public places over the past few months.
A 70-year-old woman is accused of lacing her husband’s coffee with ant and roach killer multiple times, causing him to become sick
Ronald Newell, the city's longtime attorney and one of the owners of Morgan & Co. on Ridge Street, has died.
Only now, 10 months after the pandemic began, is Saratoga County solving problems ranging from communication to Public Health staffing.
Warren County Health Services on Saturday announced another resident has died from coronavirus, marking the county’s sixth death in the last eight days.
Looking for the vaccine? Your best bet is a computer and a lot of patience.
A Wilton man was arrested on Friday after police said he drove drunk and caused a three-vehicle crash.
A crash on the Northway tied up traffic on Thursday evening.
There are outbreaks in several nursing homes in Warren County, and tracers have found “significant community spread,” Warren County Health Services said Sunday.