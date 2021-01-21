Correction

A Watertown Daily Times story, published on Page A1 of The Post-Star on Tuesday, misquoted former Vice President Mike Pence, speaking at Fort Drum on Sunday, as saying the military had not received a raise in 10 years when the Trump Administration began. In fact, members of the military received raises in the decade before President Donald Trump took office. Pence said, "our troops hadn’t seen a significant pay raise in nearly a decade.”