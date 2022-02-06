A story on Page A1 Sunday included an incorrect link for Warren County residents to share ideas for projects to be paid for through federal funding. The form can be found at warrencountyny.gov/ARPA. From there, residents can click on the "project solicitation form" to submit their ideas.
Correction
Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney has been assigned as special prosecutor for a criminal investigation involving Fort Edward Police Sgt. Dean Watkins.
The arrest comes after an investigation that began last February, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating the whereabouts of Erik Martin Font, after they discovered his abandoned vehicle on Buckbee Road in the town of Queensbury early Wednesday morning.
A Hoffman Car Wash planned for a lot on Route 9 will not disrupt traffic patterns, according to a traffic study conducted in 2021.
A Queensbury man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle from a business and hitting parked vehicles outside Home Depot.
Warren County would be split into separate congressional districts under a new redistricting plan that the state Senate and Assembly are expected to vote on later this week.
The Glens Falls region had less snow accumulation Thursday into Friday than what was expected.
A new congressional redistricting plan is an attempt by Democrats to punish U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, said Glens Falls Republican Chairman Michael Borgos.
The snowstorm that began Thursday afternoon prompted multiple closures and cancellations in the Glens Falls area.
A third arrest in connection with a Christmas Eve burglary in Hartford was made by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.