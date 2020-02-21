A photo caption on Page B1 Friday incorrectly identified the body of water in the foreground of the Big Tupper Ski Area. It is Raquette Pond.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Correspondence from Rep. Elise Stefanik wasn't what the author thought it would be.
Two women from Vermont are free without bail despite their arrest in a major heroin/Fentanyl seizure.
Expect messy roads Tuesday with more snow on the way.
Seven area wrestlers claimed Section II titles Saturday in the state qualifier tournament, six of them first-time champs.
Cambridge school Business Manager Beth Coates has resigned effective Feb. 28, after being on paid suspension since November.
-
- 7 min to read
The story behind the missing Baby Whale submarine on Lake George has been a mystery for decades. Now, a 73-year-old local man — a young teenager in 1960 — has decided to use this story to confess to stealing the sub and sinking it and to explain why.
A Queensbury woman is facing a felony weapons charge following a traffic stop.
Glens Falls Hospital officials chose to offer an alternative explanation to the Department of Health rather than admit why the hospital lost money in 2017.
A Corinth woman faces two felonies in Saratoga Springs.
The Georgian Lakeside Resort has been sold for $8.5 million to Dave Kenny Jr.