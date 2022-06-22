 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correction

  • 0

A story on Page B1 Wednesday about the race in the new 43rd Senate District incorrectly reported that the new district includes the portion of Washington County from Kingsbury, with the exception of the village of Hudson Falls, south to the border with Rensselaer County. In fact, the 43rd District includes the portion of Washington County from Fort Edward south to the border with Rensselaer County. The entire town of Kingsbury, including the village of Hudson Falls, is in the 45th Senate District, where Republican Dan Stec is the incumbent.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Susan B. Anthony marker dedicated at childhood home

Susan B. Anthony marker dedicated at childhood home

The unveiling of a new historical marker at Susan B. Anthony’s childhood home Saturday was the occasion not only for celebration of the famous suffragist’s legacy but also a reckoning of how far the site has come since the house was saved from a foreclosure auction in 2006.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News