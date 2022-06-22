A story on Page B1 Wednesday about the race in the new 43rd Senate District incorrectly reported that the new district includes the portion of Washington County from Kingsbury, with the exception of the village of Hudson Falls, south to the border with Rensselaer County. In fact, the 43rd District includes the portion of Washington County from Fort Edward south to the border with Rensselaer County. The entire town of Kingsbury, including the village of Hudson Falls, is in the 45th Senate District, where Republican Dan Stec is the incumbent.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
GANSEVOORT — A Gansevoort woman is one of a dozen people arrested on Wednesday in a heroin and cocaine trafficking ring.
A Ballston Spa woman has been arrested for allegedly slashing a 51-year-old man during an apparent road rage incident.
A 51-year-old man was slashed in the neck on Friday afternoon in Saratoga Springs in what police are describing as a road rage incident.
A Fort Ann man was arrested and charged with stealing more than $4,000 worth of items from a local business in Fort Edward.
A woman found her "15 minutes of fame" when she played pickleball with the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith.
Glens Falls held its first annual Juneteenth celebration in City Park on Monday.
An Argyle man is expected to get 1 to 3 years in prison after admitting to firing a gun at a woman during a domestic incident.
The unveiling of a new historical marker at Susan B. Anthony’s childhood home Saturday was the occasion not only for celebration of the famous suffragist’s legacy but also a reckoning of how far the site has come since the house was saved from a foreclosure auction in 2006.
An Easton man is facing a criminal mischief charge following a domestic incident.
Aug. 26, 2013—June 12, 2022