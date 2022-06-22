Correction

A story on Page B1 Wednesday about the race in the new 43rd Senate District incorrectly reported that the new district includes the portion of Washington County from Kingsbury, with the exception of the village of Hudson Falls, south to the border with Rensselaer County. In fact, the 43rd District includes the portion of Washington County from Fort Edward south to the border with Rensselaer County. The entire town of Kingsbury, including the village of Hudson Falls, is in the 45th Senate District, where Republican Dan Stec is the incumbent.