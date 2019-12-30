A figure in the Glens Falls Hospital top story of the year, which ran in Sunday's paper, included an incorrect percentage. The hospital averaged a profit of $3.6 million a year from 2008 until its billing crisis in 2017, according to its IRS filings, which is a profit margin of about 1% on operating expenses of about $368 million.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
A reward has been offered for help to police in solving an attack on a bar owner.
QUEENSBURY — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead in a vehicle at a Northway rest area early Friday.
The stabbing death of a Queensbury man was Warren County's first homicide of 2019.
Expect icy roads and potential power outages starting later this afternoon and lasting into Tuesday.
Pete Tobey names his Glens Falls Area All-Decade Team for football.
Oct. 24, 1986 — Dec. 19, 2019
A convicted killer who has been too problematic for jailers in other parts of the state to handle is cooling his heels in Warren County Jail, …
A man was killed Monday evening while attempting to cross Corinth Road from the bus stop in Queensbury, police said.
Kristin Bergin is the new assistant principal at Queensbury Elementary and Whitehall elementary students may move.
The DEC has enacted some new rules to control feeding of deer, and also allow use of pesticide to lessen ticks on deer.