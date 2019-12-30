Correction
Correction

A figure in the Glens Falls Hospital top story of the year, which ran in Sunday's paper, included an incorrect percentage. The hospital averaged a profit of $3.6 million a year from 2008 until its billing crisis in 2017, according to its IRS filings, which is a profit margin of about 1% on operating expenses of about $368 million.

