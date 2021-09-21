 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

A crash Sept. 13 on Harrington Road in Johnsburg involving Sara E. Peter, 40, listed an incorrect time for the crash and an incorrect direction of travel. The crash took place at 12:44 p.m. while Peter was traveling south.

