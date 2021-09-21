Correction
Queensbury Elementary School teacher Joe Traina has been suspended for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine and not getting tested.
The Glens Falls man who was struck by a car last week in Moreau died on Monday from his injuries.
A 50-year-old Lake George man was arrested early on Sunday morning in Bolton after police said he was driving while intoxicated.
Argyle and Queensbury parents are concerned the requirement for staff to be vaccinated or tested is forcing educators out of schools.
A Warrensburg man was arrested on Thursday after police found a loaded handgun during a home visit.
A Queensbury man has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated following a crash.
As flu season approaches, so does the potential for both flu and COVID cases to overwhelm local health care systems.
Two Glens Falls residents were arrested on drug charges after a Friday traffic stop.
It's not overly burdensome to require virus protection measures in schools. It's a proper way to protect the community's health.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.