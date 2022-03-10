Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A story on Page A1 Thursday about a new project proposed by U.S. Light Energy in Moreau incorrectly referred to the name of the former golf course that occupied the site. It was Tee Bird South. Also, the golf course was public, not private.

On Page B2 Thursday, two daily columns were inadvertently repeated from the previous day. Thursday's Dear Abby column is merged with Friday's column on Page B2 today. Thursday's Holiday Mathis horoscopes column is available on poststar.com, as is the Dear Abby column. 

