Correction

A story about the Adirondack Balloon Festival that ran on Page B1 of Tuesday's paper should have stated that the festival begins on Thursday, Sept. 23 and concludes on Sunday, Sept. 26.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today