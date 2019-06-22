Correction 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The position of the player the New York Rangers took in the NHL Draft was incorrect in Saturday's edition. Kaapo Kakko is a forward. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Kaapo Kakko New York Rangers Sport Player Nhl Draft Position Correction Forward Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated: - Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only. - Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader. - Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms. - Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed. - Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed. - Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed. - Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Updated: Diver dies at Batten Kill hydropower plant Man died of smoke inhalation in South Glens Falls motel Police: Man beat man with tape measure Hudson Falls woman sentenced to prison in drug cases Man seriously hurt, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in Moreau View All Promotions promotion Stories of Honor promotion 20 under 40 Print Ads Service TROPICAL TANN - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 Tropical Tann Northway Plaza, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-793-7321 Website Restaurant RIDGE TERRACE - Ad from 2019-06-19 Jun 19, 2019 Ridge Terrace 2172 ridge Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-656-9274 Website Creative NETWORK ADS - NYPS - Ad from 2019-06-22 19 hrs ago Sale GOODALES USED FURNITURE - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 Goodale's Used Furniture 51 Feeder St, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 518-747-0520 Website Restaurant AVIATOR RESTAURANT - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 AVIATOR RESTAURANT 443 Queensbury Ave., QUEENSBURY, NY 12804 518-795-6000 Service TROPICAL TANN - Ad from 2019-06-16 Jun 16, 2019 Tropical Tann Northway Plaza, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-793-7321 Website Clothes CARL DURFEES STORE - Ad from 2019-06-21 Jun 21, 2019 Carl Durfee's Store 34 Main Street, Fair Haven, VT 05743 802-265-3313 Office Serenity Stitches - Ad from 2019-06-16 Jun 16, 2019 Serenity Stitches 315 MAIN STREET, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 518-741-6561 Medical SARATOGA HOSPITAL C/O DESMOND MEDIA - Ad from 2019-06-16 Jun 16, 2019 SARATOGA HOSPITAL 11 SARATOGA FARM RD, MALTA, NY 12020 518-584-1690 Creative NETWORK ADS - NYPS - Ad from 2019-06-22 19 hrs ago
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.