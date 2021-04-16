A story on Page B1 Tuesday about Adirondack towns and recreational marijuana mistakenly said that if a town wants to opt out of issuing marijuana retail dispensary licenses and/or on-site consumption licenses, a permissive referendum must be held 30 days before Dec. 31 and that if a referendum is not held, the town will automatically be opted in. Furthermore, the Monday article incorrectly stated that the board's decision must be made by Dec. 1. Those statements are not true. According to the state's cannabis law, if a town wants to opt out, the board simply has to pass a resolution adopting a local opt-out law by Dec. 31. That local law is subject to a permissive referendum governed by Section 24 of the Municipal Home Rule Law, meaning town residents have 45 days from the adoption of the law to gather enough signatures to force a public vote. If no petition is filed within 45 days, it automatically becomes law.
Correction
