Correction

A column by Gretta Hochsprung on B1 Thursday included a parenthetical note about content in an accompanying box, which was inadvertently omitted from the print edition. The box, which included text from a 1780 letter written by a prison inmate to his wife, is included with the story on poststar.com.

