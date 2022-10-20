 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction

A photo caption on Page A1 Thursday, along with a description with an accompanying video, incorrectly stated that both the Feeder Dam and Glens Falls Dam on the Hudson River are owned by Boralex Hydro Operations and underwent routine repairs during a river drawdown. Only the Glens Falls Dam, further downstream, is owned by Boralex, and that is the dam where improvements and maintenance were completed. 

