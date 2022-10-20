A photo caption on Page A1 Thursday, along with a description with an accompanying video, incorrectly stated that both the Feeder Dam and Glens Falls Dam on the Hudson River are owned by Boralex Hydro Operations and underwent routine repairs during a river drawdown. Only the Glens Falls Dam, further downstream, is owned by Boralex, and that is the dam where improvements and maintenance were completed.
Correction
Glens Falls diner owner Jerry DiManno said he has asked the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Glens Falls Police Department to investigate a fraudulent political letter claiming that he is urging people to vote against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the Nov. 8 election.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the injury of a construction worker during a paving job on Warren Street.
A one-vehicle accident on Route 22 on Tuesday left the 79-year-old driver dead.
The faces of Jimmer: Fredette dons disguise, talks about family, future and possible 2024 Olympic run
Late last month, a shaggy-haired guy with a funky mustache and a gut, who likes to be called “Slick Nick,” signed up to try to walk on to the Division I Brigham Young University basketball team in Utah.
A man from Hadley was arrested in the morning and again in the evening on Oct. 13.
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he had sex with two juveniles under the age of 13.
A Granville woman is expected to receive a sentence of 7 years in prison for burglarizing a Whitehall home.
A Greenfield woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to criminally negligent homicide for speeding and causing a fatal crash last year.
A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Friday for allegedly burglarizing a Queensbury business.
The boy's grandfather, in a wheelchair, and a neighbor with a pipe helped scare the bear off. The bear was fatally shot by police a short time later.