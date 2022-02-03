 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction

A Post-Star story on Tuesday incorrectly reported that Fort Drum in western New York was drawn out of the 21st Congressional District under a redistricting plan that the state Senate and Assembly later passed on Wednesday. A portion of Fort Drum remains in the new 21st Congressional District, and a portion of the base was redrawn into the new 24th Congressional District.

