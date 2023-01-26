In a story on Page B1 Wednesday about the vacant Queensbury supervisor-at-large position, Travis Whitehead was incorrectly identified as a Republican. He is registered as a Conservative.
Correction
Salem Elementary School is looking for a new leader after its principal resigned after just six months on the job.
Hudson Falls graduate Luke Nikas is representing Alec Baldwin in the involuntary manslaughter charges brought against him on Thursday.
A bald eagle is the featured guest in Sightings this week.
A Moreau man is facing a felony driving while intoxicated charge following a crash.
A Hampton man was arrested after police said he shoplifted over $1,600 worth of items from the Price Chopper in Granville.
A New Jersey man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly damaging vehicles in a parking lot with a machete.
The high demand for housing isn’t just for mid-income rental apartments. There is a shortage of housing in Warren County across the board, from low-income rentals to luxury homes, and everything in between.
The woman who was arrested in the killing of a former Queensbury couple on Dec. 31 in Florida has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft.
Two of the village of Lake George’s longtime special events have scheduled new dates this year.
Honorees for The Post-Star’s 2023 Teen Excellence Awards have been announced.