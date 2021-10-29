 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correction

  • 0

A story on Page B1 Friday about the Warrensburg Town Board reversed quotes by, and references to, two Town Board members, John Alexander and Bryan Rounds. Those were corrected Friday morning in the version of the story on poststar.com. Also, the night of the meeting was incorrect. It was Wednesday. A corrected version of the story appears on Page A6.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Budget blown, Glens Falls retools DRI concept

Budget blown, Glens Falls retools DRI concept

Glens Falls city officials believe the new concept would address the growing need for housing and bring much needed parking into the downtown area, all while putting a number of city-owned parcels back on the tax rolls.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News