Correction

A story on Page B1 Friday about the Warrensburg Town Board reversed quotes by, and references to, two Town Board members, John Alexander and Bryan Rounds. Those were corrected Friday morning in the version of the story on poststar.com. Also, the night of the meeting was incorrect. It was Wednesday. A corrected version of the story appears on Page A6.
Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a multi-vehicle crash Friday night that led to the death of a Warrensburg man, according to police.
A Hudson Falls woman has been arrested after police said she provided false information on a welfare application.
Warren County on Sunday reported that a resident who was not vaccinated died. An unvaccinated Washington County resident also died.
Two people are under arrest after police said they stole merchandise and assaulted employees at the Dollar Tree store in South Glens Falls.
A Gansevoort man is facing charges after police said he pointed a loaded rifle at three people.
A Saratoga County man was arrested on Thursday after police said he struck a woman on the side of her head with a pistol.
A Queensbury man was arrested after police said he struck a passing vehicle, damaging it.
A South Glens Falls man with a history of shoplifting is facing new charges for allegedly burglarizing a pair of local Walmarts.
A Gansevoort man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Glens Falls city officials believe the new concept would address the growing need for housing and bring much needed parking into the downtown area, all while putting a number of city-owned parcels back on the tax rolls.