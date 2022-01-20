Correction

A story on Page A1 Thursday about U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik incorrectly identified the state where U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney is from. It is Wyoming.
Police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home in Salem
A newly formed group called Adirondack Welcome Circle is raising money to bring an Afghan refugee family to live in Glens Falls.
A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she burglarized the office of an apartment complex.
Warren County Health Services reported the COVID-related death of a resident in their 60s on Friday.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Thursday after an interview with state police regarding a domestic dispute.
A Gansevoort woman has admitted to distributing quantities of heroin and fentanyl throughout Saratoga County.
Mayor Robert Blais of the Village of Lake George prepares for his last year in office after 51 years.
The Washington County Public Health Department on Saturday reported the COVID-related death of a 51-year-old resident.
The Great Escape Theme Park is looking to change the way guests enter the park this season.
Snow blanketed the Glens Falls region on Monday, with the highest accumulations falling in the northern parts of Warren County.
