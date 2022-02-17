A story on Page A1 Thursday about the Cambridge school board incorrectly identified which state agency is mandating a face mask policy in schools. It is the state Department of Health.
Correction
A Lake Luzerne man is dead after a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon.
The Glens Falls Police Department announced Thursday that Sunday's fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that took the life of Nina Dever, a 71-year-old city resident, is no longer considered a hit-and-run.
An Argyle treehouse is available to rent on Airbnb.
Glens Falls native Liz Lemery Joy is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Paul Tonko in the newly drawn 20th Congressional District.
Greenwich Village Justice Rachel Clothier declined to set bail Tuesday for John M. Fox, who is accused of setting the fire that destroyed the downtown Wilmarth Building on Feb. 6.
Police issued 9,978 tickets during its 2022 Super Bowl enforcement initiative. Troop G issued 1,118 of those citations.
Due to unseasonably warm temperatures, Ice Castles in Lake George closed Friday and this Saturday. The attraction plans to reopen on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Argyle captured the Adirondack League boys basketball championship on Saturday.
A Saratoga Springs man has admitted to attacking a person with a machete and assaulting corrections officers in two incidents.
Washington County reported the COVID-related death of a 91-year-old resident.