Correction

A story about the state Department of Environmental Conservation budget on Page C1 of Sunday's Post-Star had incorrect information. Nine new positions are not being added to the Lake George Park Commission. Instead, funding for existing positions is being transferred from the Department of State budget to the DEC's budget. 

