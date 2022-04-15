Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A story on Page A1 Friday about the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce incorrectly stated that regular ARCC members pay an annual membership sum of at least $5,000. Members who do pay $5,000 or more per year are part of the Leadership Circle. This sum is in addition to the regular dues paid by all members. There are 26 members in the Leadership Circle out of 733 chamber members.

