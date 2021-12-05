A story on Page A3 Sunday about traffic enforcement by state police over the Thanksgiving holiday period included an incorrect total for speeding tickets handed out in the Capital Region. A total of 403 tickets for speeding were issued in that region.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corinth native Zack Clothier has been named the 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year by the Natural History Museum of London.
The man convicted of killing 8-year-old Charlotte McCue after he crashed his boat while under the influence is up for parole.
The Price Rite Marketplace on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury will close its doors by Dec. 30.
A Queensbury woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a local golf course.
A Fort Edward man was arrested last week on child pornography charges.
A Corinth man was arrested on Thursday after state police said he sent intimate photos of a person to a third party.
Washington County on Monday reported three deaths of residents from COVID-19 over the weekend.
A Glens Falls man who punched his 1-year-old son in the stomach was sentenced recently to 15 days jail.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Friday for allegedly skipping bail on a criminal mischief charge.
All 22 Warren County businesses did not sell alcohol to people under age 21 during an enforcement detail on Sunday.