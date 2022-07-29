In an article that ran on B1 of Friday's paper, it said the town of Queensbury commissioned a study of the source of contamination in the Jenkinsville water supply. Queensbury is nearing the end of a study looking at the options to provide public water to the residences in the Jenkinsville neighborhood.
Correction
