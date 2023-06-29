Correction: In our primary election round up story June 29, we misspelled the name of one candidate. Her name is Barbara Beecher. We have made the correction online. Also, we wrote that Magen MacDavid is running in Glens Falls' second ward, but she is running in Ward 3. We apologize for the error.
Correction to primary coverage
