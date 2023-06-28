In our reporting of the Cambridge High School graduation, we mistakenly listed the birth year of most graduates as 1985, making them 38 years old. The graduates for this year’s class were primarily born in 2005. We have corrected the online version of the story and apologize for the error.
Correction: Cambridge Graduation
