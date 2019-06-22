Michael T. Woodcock

Woodcock

Peter Gunning

Ballot party lines: Republican

Address: 201 Dorset Drive, Corinth

Occupation: Manager of business computers at International Paper Mill in Corinth – now retired

Education: Graduated from Ticonderoga High School, graduated from Canton ATC, obtained license to sell real estate in New York and attended many computer and networking enrichment classes

Age: 72

Current public offices held: None

Past public offices held: Member of Corinth’s Board of Education for 10 years

Credentials for office: Throughout my career I have had vast experiences dealing with different kinds of people, from workers on the floor to people who own and operate companies.

Reasons for seeking this position: I’ve always been interested in pursuing a position such as town justice but never had the time or opportunity. Now that I’m retired and a position has become available, I feel it is a perfect time for me to run. Fred Clothier and Lane Schermerhorn have done an excellent job overseeing our town court system, and I am sure I can continue this with Judge Schermerhorn and the other members of the court’s staff.

Lane Schermerhorn (incumbent)

Ballot party lines: Republican

Address: 20 Sherman Ave., Corinth

Occupation: Retired electrician

Education: High school graduate; service schools with United States Navy; numerous trade and licensing courses

Age: 67

Current public offices held: Town justice, town of Corinth

Past public offices held: Corinth town justice, 12 years

Credentials for office: Several years ago I was called by Saratoga County to serve on their grand jury, once as recording secretary and then as foreman. A third time I was selected and served as a juror on a murder trial. I learned through those experiences how intriguing our justice system is.

Reasons for seeking this position: I believe that everything in life is about relationships, and serving in this capacity covers the entire spectrum, positive to dreadful. People make mistakes and the majority learn from them. Justice courts must be fair and impartial. Justice is not about punishment; it’s about getting it right. I have endeavored through the three terms that I have served to serve with these principles in mind, and my goal is to continue to do so.

 

Michael T. Woodcock (incumbent)

Ballot party lines: Republican

Address: Corinth

Occupation: Retired undersheriff, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office

Education: Corinth High School, Bureau for Municipal Police, NYS Division of Criminal Justice certified instructor

Age: 60

Current public offices held: Corinth town justice (appointed)

Past public offices held: None

Credentials for office: I have 35 years of experience in criminal, civil, vehicle and traffic, and criminal procedure law. I am currently a certified NYS town justice serving as Corinth town justice.

Reasons for seeking this position: I have spent my entire life in public service. I am a 43-year veteran of the Corinth Volunteer Fire Department, worked 35 years in law enforcement, and view serving as a town justice another way of giving back to my community. I want to continue to bring compassion, impartiality and integrity to the office of Corinth town justice.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments