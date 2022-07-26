Cop
A 61-year-old man is dead after drowning in Lake George on Sunday afternoon.
Police arrested an 81-year-old man after he reportedly refused to leave a Stewart's Shop, on Tuesday night.
A Lake George woman is facing charges after police said she punched a state trooper.
A rare "no contest" was declared in a race at Saratoga Race Course on Sunday.
Two people have recently drowned in Lake George, in separate incidents last week.
An inmate at Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock broke a bone of one correction officer and injured two others on Tuesday.
A person is in critical condition after a reported drowning in Huddle Bay on Tuesday.
A Greenfield man who has been an instructor for the Boy Scouts of America was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography
New Way Lunch will be serving hot dogs on South Street again by the fall.
A Corinth woman is accused of knowingly allowing the sale of drugs in her Walnut Street residence.