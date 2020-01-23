Cooperstown plans for big weekend with Jeter joining Baseball Hall of Fame

Grady, who grew up in the area and recalls having up-close access to inductees as a kid, said that whenever players from nearby cities are enshrined, many fans will travel to Cooperstown.

“It definitely put strains on our small town but in anticipation of these increased numbers things have changed,” he said.

Preparations for any Induction Weekend involve the enlistment of Grady’s entire family to keep Stagecoach’s breakfast and lunch crowds caffeinated and fed.

“We throw everybody at it — my kids, my wife,” said Grady. “We get ready to be busy.”

The news of Jeter's induction was a hit with fans.

“I'd love to go see Jeter in Cooperstown this summer, and I know thousands of other fans would too,”said Zach Thomann of Holland Patent, which is 50 miles north of Cooperstown. “It’s definitely going on my bucket list."

Even non-Yankee fans are looking forward to the weekend.

“Jeter is one of the most deserving players to ever play the game to enter the hall,” said Sloatsburg, Rockland County, native Gregory Smith.

“As a Mets fan, I hated the Yankees, but Jeter was the one player that had my respect because he always left everything on the field. The opportunity to see his induction this summer is one that I wouldn't be able to pass up.”

