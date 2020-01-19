Celebrate Teen Excellence!

2020 Teen Excellence honorees announced!
The 2020 Teen Excellence Awards identify those young persons who demonstrate individual growth, leadership development, and serve as exceptional role models in their communities and beyond. Plus these individuals embody a significant level of innovation, leadership and achievement that goes beyond academics and athletics.
An awards breakfast celebrating the honorees will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 starting at 8:00 at SUNY Adirondack, in the Northwest Bay conference center, located in Adirondack Hall.
CLICK HERE to make a reservation. ADVANCE RESERVATIONS ONLY.
You have free articles remaining.
- Natalie Barden, 17, South Glens Falls High School
- Jodi Bartlett, 17, North Warren Central School
- Colin Bouchard, 17, Greenwich Jr.-Sr. High School
- Mia Cooper, 17, South Glens Falls High School
- Katherine Culliton, 17,Glens Falls High School
- Amalia Culpepper-Wehr, 17, Saratoga Springs High School
- Jack Farrell, 17, Granville Jr.-Sr. High School
- Morgan Fish, 17, Fort Edward Jr.-Sr. High School
- Sydney Gerrain, 17, Warrensburg Central School
- Abigail Getz, 17, Saratoga Springs High School
- Grace Gohn, 17, Glens Falls High School
- Eliza Hogan, 17, Hudson Falls High School
- Rachel Hunsicker, 18, Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School
- Gabriella Ientile, 17, Queensbury High School
- Serena Larose, 18, Warrensburg Central School
- Jovanni Mosca, 17, Corinth Central High School
- Olivia Nassivera, 17, Queensbury High School
- Emma O’Rourke, 18, Schuylerville High School
- Shannon Price, 17, Hadley-Luzerne Jr.-Sr. High School
- Brynna Sady, 18, Granville Jr.-Sr. High School
- Dylan Stevens, 17, South Glens Falls High School
- Taylor Stone, 17, Glens Falls High School
- Parker Taft, 17, South Glens Falls High School
- Karli Wood, 17, North Warren Central School
JUDGES:
Each of the judges were chosen from the community. The judges are as follows: