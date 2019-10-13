{{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Teen Excellence Awards will identify those young persons who demonstrate individual growth, leadership development, and serve as exceptional role models in their communities and beyond. Plus these individuals embody a significant level of innovation, leadership and achievement that goes beyond academics and athletics.

The 2020 Teen Excellence Awards are sponsored by Nemer Ford and SUNY Adirondack.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A DESERVING TEEN

*2020 Teen Excellence award honorees will have the opportunity to apply for college scholarship*

An awards breakfast celebrating the honorees will be held in March 2020.  ADVANCE RESERVATIONS REQUIRED.  More details for awards breakfast will be announced in January.   

JUDGES:

Each of the judges were chosen from the community. The judges are as follows:

