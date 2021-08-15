2021 20 under 40 honorees announced!

Congratulations to our 2021 20 under 40 honorees!
- Jessica Botelho, Harris-Pero & Botelho, PLLC
- Leah Breeyear, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York
- Andrew Cappabianca, The Hub
- Holly DeKleine, nePROMO
- Michael Dreher, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Sean Driscoll, Adirondack Thunder
- Brittney Fields-Morrison, RBC Wealth Management
- Matthew Girard Barton, Just Goods, Inc.
- Norabelle Greenberger, The Chazen Companies
- Kevin Hall, Hallwear
- Katherine Herlihy Schwenker, Esq., Whiteman, Osterman & Hanna, LLP
- Anthony LoFranco, Empire State Tile
- Letizia Mastrantoni, Events to a T
- Zack Moore, French Mountain Commons & Log Jam Outlet Centers
- Charles Perkins, Chuck Wagon's Tax Preparation
- Tesha Perry, Glens Falls National Bank
- Jessica Pound, Glens Falls National Bank
- Jacob Ringer, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 773
- Greg Seeley*, Warren County Sheriff's Office *READER’S CHOICE AWARD
- Dan Snyder, Snyder's Drywall
Please join us as we celebrate the achievements of these very talented 2021 Post-Star 20 Under 40 honorees. A special section featuring the honorees will publish in The Post-Star and on poststar.com/special-section on Sunday, September 12th.
An awards luncheon for the honorees is tentatively planned at SUNY Adirondack on Wednesday, September 22nd starting at Noon. Advance reservations will be required. More details to follow at a later date.
JUDGES:
Each of the judges were chosen from the community. The judges are as follows:
- Mindy Wilson
- Michael Bittel
- Ben Rogers