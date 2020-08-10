You have permission to edit this article.
2020 20 under 40 honorees announced!
2020 20 under 40 honorees announced!

Congratulations to our 2020 20 under 40 honorees!  

  • Heather Ashline, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company
  • Jeffrey Bean, Jr., Bean’s Country Store
  • Kayla Carlozzi, Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area
  • Lisa Carpenter, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company
  • Natalia Carusone, Saratoga Springs School District
  • Katy Cook, Adirondack Health Institute
  • Kevin Dougrey, Hudson Headwaters Health Network
  • Kelly Eustis, Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce
  • Edward Fitzgerald, McPhillips, Fitzgerald & Cullum, LLP
  • Maura Forcier, Minky Mink
  • Katrina Jilek, Agricultural Stewardship Association
  • Jennifer Kraft, Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB
  • Kimberly London, SUNY Adirondack
  • Dr. Christopher Mason, CR Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital
  • Kassia May, Kassia’s Play Dates
  • Emily Murphy, Charles R. Wood Theater
  • Zac Perry-Lapoint, Moreau Community Center
  • Jessica Pino-Goodspeed, Hunger Solutions NY & Underwood Park CrossFit
  • Ginger Record, LifePlan CCO NY
  • Amy Ryan, Schwartz Heslin Group

Please join us as we celebrate the achievements of these very talented 2020 Post-Star 20 Under 40 honorees.  A special section featuring the honorees will publish in The Post-Star and on poststar.com/special-section on Sunday, September 13th. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be unable to host an awards luncheon this year but look forward to having a formal event in the future.

JUDGES:  

Each of the judges were chosen from the community. The judges are as follows:

