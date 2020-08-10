2020 20 under 40 honorees announced!

Congratulations to our 2020 20 under 40 honorees!
- Heather Ashline, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company
- Jeffrey Bean, Jr., Bean’s Country Store
- Kayla Carlozzi, Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area
- Lisa Carpenter, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company
- Natalia Carusone, Saratoga Springs School District
- Katy Cook, Adirondack Health Institute
- Kevin Dougrey, Hudson Headwaters Health Network
- Kelly Eustis, Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce
- Edward Fitzgerald, McPhillips, Fitzgerald & Cullum, LLP
- Maura Forcier, Minky Mink
- Katrina Jilek, Agricultural Stewardship Association
- Jennifer Kraft, Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB
- Kimberly London, SUNY Adirondack
- Dr. Christopher Mason, CR Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital
- Kassia May, Kassia’s Play Dates
- Emily Murphy, Charles R. Wood Theater
- Zac Perry-Lapoint, Moreau Community Center
- Jessica Pino-Goodspeed, Hunger Solutions NY & Underwood Park CrossFit
- Ginger Record, LifePlan CCO NY
- Amy Ryan, Schwartz Heslin Group
Please join us as we celebrate the achievements of these very talented 2020 Post-Star 20 Under 40 honorees. A special section featuring the honorees will publish in The Post-Star and on poststar.com/special-section on Sunday, September 13th.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be unable to host an awards luncheon this year but look forward to having a formal event in the future.
JUDGES:
Each of the judges were chosen from the community. The judges are as follows:
