Consultant: South Glens Falls schools could accommodate Fort Edward middle, high school students (copy)

In addition, four classrooms are being rented to a private preschool and one is leased by the local BOCES.

Fort Edward Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said the reason why rooms are being used as storage is furniture had to be removed from some classrooms in order to increase social distancing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, services such as speech and academic intervention were given larger spaces for the same reason.

So actually, there would be more vacant rooms if COVID-19 were not a factor, he added.

Pole said the rooms at the South Glens Falls Middle School building are being used about three-quarters of the time for students in grades 6-8. There would be room to add the roughly 78 students from Fort Edward.

The high school rooms are being used about 94% of the time, which is a pretty good utilization rate. Still, he believes there would be room to accommodate the 108 students from Fort Edward.

Fort Edward community members have expressed concern that the school would close at some point in a merger.