Conflict rages over Texas song

AUSTIN, Texas — Losing football games is one thing at the University of Texas. A challenge to the hallowed school song is quite another.

A controversy over "The Eyes of Texas" has lingered for weeks now at Texas, with some players refusing to sing it after games or even stand for it given its links to the racist minstrel shows of yesteryear. Just this week, the highly respected Longhorn Band reportedly has refused to play the song whose history at Texas dates to the early 1900s.

The administration insists the song, one of the school's most treasured traditions, will stay even though it is unlikely that players or student musicians can be ordered to support it.

"Standing for 'The Eyes of Texas' is a statement of something – school spirit, loyalty, solidarity," University of Texas law professor emeritus David Anderson said. "But deliberately not standing, or leaving the field, is a statement just as surely. It's protected speech."

Written in 1903 and sung to the tune the tune of "I've Been Working on the Railroad," the song is an old standard in Longhorns country. For decades, it has been sung after games and graduation ceremonies and is a popular sing-along at weddings and even funerals