Committee leaves lights in Shushan bridge contract; community can decide whether to turn them on

FORT EDWARD — A Washington County Board of Supervisors committee on Tuesday decided to leave lights for the planned replacement bridge in Shushan in the contract and let members of the community and Shushan lighting district decide whether to turn them on.

The three lights are Victorian-style lamps that emit 5,000 lumens each, or more than three 100-watt incandescent bulbs.

The total cost of the lights is $24,000. The county is responsible for $1,200, or 5%.

The Shushan lighting district would pay for the electricity. Area residents have protested that the lights are too bright for the location, unnecessary, and would create light pollution.

Washington County Public Works Superintendent Deb Donohue said it wouldn’t cost anything to remove the lights from the contract.

Salem Supervisor Sue Clary said the Shushan lighting district asked for the lights during the bridge’s design phase in 2019. Clary said she talked with Shushan residents recently and some thought lights could be helpful in an emergency such as a water rescue in the Batten Kill.

The Shushan Fire Department received 17 water rescue calls last year, Clary said. Other people at the committee meeting suggested the community might want to turn the lights on for special occasions, and it would be cheaper to install lights now than to add them later. Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff objected to the cost of adding an on-off switch.

Another member of the Public Works Committee said the lights will need a switch anyway so the power can be cut for maintenance.

The committee took no further action.

In other committee matters:

Delays in state funding for upgrades to a wastewater treatment plant capital project may require Washington County to borrow $2.5 million from itself until the expected financing comes through, sewer district executive director Jason Denno told the committee. The loan from the state’s Environmental Facilities Corp. revolving loan fund should have closed in February, Denno said. The state doesn’t usually notify the county when a loan closes, and Denno assumed everything was in order until April, when state officials asked the sewer district for more information. In the meantime, the county had signed contracts with an engineering firm and construction contractors. “Work has started,” Denno said, although discovery of a ledge at the job site has delayed the project by four to six weeks. Denno said he expects a closing by June 1 to cover work done between March 1 and July 1, but wanted backup financing in case there are more delays. He’s explained the situation to the engineer and contractors. “Everybody is working together,” Denno said. The committee moved the request to the board’s Finance Committee.

Matt Fuller, counsel to County Sewer District 1 in the Warren-Washington Industrial Park, said the district is negotiating with the town of Kingsbury to annex part of Kingsbury’s adjacent industrial park sewer district and take over the town’s sewer infrastucture there. The agreement would allow the county water sewer district to adjust its rate structure so that all occupants of the county industrial park pay toward the wastewater system, not just those with buildings. The county sewer district would also be able to secure funding to address problems with infiltration and inflow, Fuller said. Infiltration and inflow of ground and storm water increase the volume in the system, which boosts the cost of pumping the water to the Glens Falls wastewater treatment plant and what Glens Falls charges the county for treatment. The proposal will have to go through environmental review and public hearings, Fuller said. If all goes well, he would like revised billing of the industrial park occupants to start in January.

Denno and the committee discussed Denno’s interest in an intern program at the sewer district. Interns could identify district assets that need capital improvements so the the assets can be evaluated and put on a five-to-10-year plan for maintenance. They would be paid an hourly wage, Denno said. For the interns, the jobs would be a learning experience and may meet requirements for graduation, Denno said. He would like annual internships so the county can build relationships with area engineering schools and create a list of potential employees. Haff objected that it’s not the county’s responsibility to help the engineering industry. Joe Brilling, an employee with the sewer district, countered that it may not be the county’s responsibility, but it’s the county’s problem. “You can’t find people to become sewer engineers,” Brilling said. “We need to get young people to understand that this is a viable career path. You can make a good living doing this.” The committee told Denno to submit a budget request and talk to the Personnel Committee.

