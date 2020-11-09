COMMENTARY: With a new president, we must not be enemies

In order to fight the virus and the economic destruction it wrought, we will need to get long overdue assistance to states and cities on the front lines of the pandemic, accelerate the production of protective gear for hospitals and essential workers and ensure the states are prepared to rapidly deploy a vaccine when one has been thoroughly vetted and approved.

None of this should be partisan. We must all acknowledge that there cannot be a full economic recovery until we get the virus under control. There is no choice to be made between fighting the pandemic and improving the economy. They go hand in hand.

As president, Biden will have some new challenges to face, too. The Supreme Court is about to hear a request by Trump to strike down the Affordable Care Act, immediately putting at risk access to health care for 20 million Americans and jeopardizing the care of hundreds of millions more with pre-existing conditions. This would be bad policy during the best of times, and it would move the country in the worst possible direction during a public health crisis like the one we are experiencing.

We must urge our Republican colleagues to reconsider — they have never put forward an alternate health plan and to eliminate the one we have without something better would be unconscionable.