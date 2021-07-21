COMMENTARY: Why you should forget about that pandemic weight gain and cut yourself some slack

During this COVID marathon, I feel like I’m finally coming up for air, a pebble settling in water, no longer clenched like a fist. I’m remembering that there is a place beyond this tension, that before the pandemic I found peace in my life, and I will find it in the aftermath, too.

I had a friend in university who loved to feed me. I think of her every time I smell the first hint of garlic spitting in a slick of hot oil: the Indigo Girls on in the background, my friend saying shyly, “I’d never go to all this trouble just for myself.” I always wondered, what did she eat when I wasn’t around — concrete paste and water? Why did she need me there just to do something nice for herself?

For everyone who has been more tightly coiled during the pandemic, whatever demon you are carrying, may you find a way to do something nice for yourself this summer, something that reminds you that, yes, you are worth a little bit of trouble.

And you know what else? Nobody cares if you gained 10 pounds, or more; almost nobody will even notice if you emerge looking generally like a swamp creature. Of course we should all eventually try to get back to a healthier weight, but I’m not going to preach — only offer a gentle reminder.

If you think you’ll finally approve of yourself when you lose weight or write that bestselling book or run a marathon, you have it backward. Start by cutting yourself a little slack. Everything else may just fall into place.

Jillian Horton is a Canadian physician and writer. She is the author of “We Are All Perfectly Fine: A Memoir of Love, Medicine and Healing.” @jillianhortonMD

