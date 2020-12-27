COMMENTARY: When you can't admit defeat, deny reality

It is not at all difficult, then, that given his history and personal pathology that defeat at the hands of Joe Biden – the highest and most public rejection of his career – was so devastating and drew the intensity of vitriol embodied in his reaction. Responding by creating a mythology for academics and scholars to study and accept in their works of history fits neatly into Trump’s obsession with bending reality to his will.

The ongoing legal challenges to his failed re-election effort are an integral part of that strategy.

It is crucial to Trump’s self-esteem to insert doubts about the legitimacy of Biden’s election into the historical record. It is equally important to him that his defeat be presented as a classic case of victimization, that sinister forces at play robbed him of his rightful due and punished millions of Americans who cast votes for him only to see their desires stricken.

A steady stream of litigation based on anecdotal evidence and affidavits alleging first hand knowledge of illegal behavior by election officials is necessary to maintain the narrative that Trump was cheated out of a victory that he earned and deserved.