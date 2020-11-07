COMMENTARY: The most vulnerable should be the first served

It is a long-held belief by many Americans that their state, county and city all operate on the basic principles of representative democracy — that elected officials represent the entire group of people in the place that elected them. Furthermore, most Americans feel it is the duty of their elected leaders to make decisions in their best interest. Right?

This is the ideal world we paint. The ideal world we expect. The ideal world we hope for.

But example after example reflects how this perspective is a dream — possibly, an integral part of the American dream — and that reality does not live up to the ideal in most cases.

We can all agree there are important common core functions of community governance that must be performed. We hope those who raise their hands to volunteer to fulfill their duties have the purest of intentions. We hope the successful ones — those who get elected — are optimizing for the greater good. We hope they do no harm, move the arc of justice in the right direction and help create a better world for everyone we love and care for.

But what does it mean in terms of principles, values and daily behavior to optimize for the greater good?