Commentary: The checkup is in the mail? Soliciting letter carriers to help deliver health care

But when was the last time you ran to the mailbox to hear from a friend, check the news, or collect a bank statement or bill? It just makes sense financially and socially for the agency to evolve to meet the nation’s current needs.

Of course, this alone will not close the USPS’ $160 billion budget gap, the bulk of which resulted from a government mandate that it prefund the agency’s pension plan and, especially, its retiree health benefits. Without that, the USPS would have been in the black (often just barely) for about half of the years since 2006 — though, overall, it was nearly $10 billion in debt during the period.

Solving that requirement will take congressional intervention; changes will also be needed in a law that currently requires six-day-a-week delivery and generally precludes the USPS from offering “nonpostal” products. Bipartisan legislation introduced in the Senate this year seeks to loosen the latter restriction to help the USPS earn money from services of “enhanced value to the public” (like selling hunting and fishing licenses).

Today, the postal service delivers vast amounts of “junk mail,” also called direct mail. Companies spend about $167 annually on direct mail per person, yielding good returns, the industry says. But much of it ends up unread and unopened in the trash or recycling bin, an environmental nightmare.

Why not instead redeploy some of the U.S. Postal Service’s vast supply of human resources to deliver a service our aging population — and our country — desperately needs?

