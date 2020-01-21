COMMENTARY: Reporters should be able to talk to senators during trial

Senators in an impeachment trial are under no comparable gag order, although some will choose not to talk to the press. (To aid reluctant senators in fending off inquiries, Capitol Police have provided them with cards that say "Please get out of my way" and "You are preventing me from doing my job.")

It's not only in their ability to speak to reporters that senators differ from jurors in a criminal trial. Prospective jurors can be disqualified if they have connections with the defendant. Obviously this rule can't be applied to an impeachment trial, in which many of the senators will be political allies or opponents of the president. In his classic study of impeachment, the late constitutional scholar Charles L. Black Jr. wrote that "it cannot have been the intention of the Framers that this rule applies in impeachments, for its application would be absurd."

Does that mean senators should just vote their political allegiance and ignore the evidence?