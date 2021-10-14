COMMENTARY: National parks should teach Indigenous history

I could see the park ranger’s sigh in the air, a cloud of disappointment hanging in the chilly Yellowstone morning. My girlfriend and I had asked Kelly, the only ranger at the socially distanced information stand, where I could learn more about the Native Americans who originally inhabited the park.

“We really don’t have any exhibits,” Kelly said. “It’s quite embarrassing.” All the shivering guide could offer was directions to a geyser that is part of a local tribe’s origin story and a small placard halfway across Wyoming. “Maybe there’s a history book in the gift shop,” she suggested.

Like many people who’ve adventured into U.S. national parks during the pandemic, we left the trip with fond memories and breathtaking pictures. But there was also a sour aftertaste in knowing Indigenous peoples had been entirely whitewashed out of the country’s oldest national park.

Yellowstone had its busiest October ever last year with more than 360,000 visitors, a 110% increase from 2019. This newfound passion for the outdoors isn’t hard to explain. For all of its faults, the United States is a breathtaking country. But if we’re going to enjoy these sacred landscapes, we have a duty to tell their entire story, not just the parts we want to hear.