COMMENTARY: Let all kids be themselves and have fun with sports

It’s only halfway through the year, but state lawmakers across the nation have already proposed a record-breaking number of anti-trans laws. Many of these laws seek to restrict transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming medical care and participating in sports.

In response, the California Department of Justice has added five states with anti-LGBTQ laws to the list of places where state employees cannot travel at taxpayer expense. Since 2017, the list has grown to 17 states.

Public support for the transgender community has increased since the Supreme Court guaranteed marriage equality in Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015, but transphobic arguments persist because they prey upon people’s worst fears. In a video that went viral in June, a woman at Wi Spa in Los Angeles recorded her reaction and berated the staff after she claimed to have seen “a man go into the women’s section [and] show his penis.” Protesters clashed in the streets, two people were stabbed, and conservative pundits wrung their hands over the prospect of women and children being preyed upon by men who could pose as transgender women.

How many times have we heard this harmful and baseless trope about the transgender community? It echoes the same type of abuse that was hurled at gay men in the 1950s when people accused them of pedophilia.