COMMENTARY: Imperialist fantasies fueled the Afghan tragedy

Boot argued in October 2001 that “Afghanistan and other troubled lands today cry out for the sort of enlightened foreign administration once provided by self-confident Englishmen in jodhpurs and pith helmets.”

Reading these neo-imperialist fantasists back in 2001, the words of Hannah Arendt grew deafeningly loud in my head. The “white man’s burden,” she had written in the 1940s, was “either hypocrisy or racism” and those who shouldered it in earnest invariably exposed themselves as “the tragic and quixotic fools of imperialism.”

It seemed in 2001 that many Western elites had learned nothing at all from the past, neither of the disasters unleashed by self-confident Englishmen, nor of the malignant legacies they left behind.

Even the simplest lesson of decolonization — the central event of the 20th century — had passed them by: The non-white peoples of the earth would no longer tolerate, no matter what happened in their countries, invasion and occupation by white men. This basic resolve was summed up by the least Taliban-like figure imaginable: Mohandas K. “Mahatma” Gandhi, who launched a campaign against Britain during the Second World War, urging them to leave India to god or “to anarchy.”