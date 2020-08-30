COMMENTARY: How the election could test Vice President Mike Pence

If Donald Trump loses the upcoming election, he is threatening to disregard the outcome. It will then fall to Mike Pence, as president of the Senate, to certify the Electoral College results. This process has been in place since 1804.

Similar fears concerning a challenge to the election results surrounded the presidential race of 1860. At that time, the vice president, and therefore the president of the Senate, was Kentuckian John C. Breckinridge. It is instructive to consider how he performed his duties on Feb. 13, 1861, a time when seven states had already left the Union, and just two months before Confederate cannons fired on Fort Sumter.

During the Civil War, Breckinridge ably served as a major general in the Confederate army, and briefly as the Confederacy’s secretary of war. He ran for president in 1860, as the standard-bearer for Southern Democrats. Although he was not a disunionist at that time, he did believe that the ultimate aim of the Republican Party was the abolition of slavery, not just in the territories, but in the slave states as well. He also believed that each state had the right to secede for adequate cause. In that election, Abraham Lincoln won a majority of the electoral votes, even though he garnered about 40% of the popular vote.