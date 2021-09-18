COMMENTARY: Facebook is too secretive. Its oversight board should change that

This is the 20-member panel of academics, former politicians and activists that Facebook founded in 2019 to help make it more accountable for the way it moderates content on the site, in a unique experiment in corporate governance. Sometimes described as a Supreme Court of Facebook, the board reviews the site’s higher-profile rulings on content, such as the decision to indefinitely ban former President Donald Trump, which the board overturned and openly criticized. Noah Feldman, a contributing columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, is an adviser to Facebook and helped set up the board.

If you have already heard of the Oversight Board, you’ve likely read the unflattering assessments, too. Skeptics say it is largely toothless, since Facebook funds its six-year, $130 million budget and the salaries of its members, reportedly in the six figures. And while it has overturned more of Facebook’s decisions than not, it only looks at individual cases, when it should arguably be scrutinizing Facebook on bigger issues like its potentially-harmful recommendation algorithms.

But it is also no shrinking violet. Within hours of The Wall Street Journal’s story about elite users going online, the board posted: “The Board has repeatedly made recommendations that Facebook be far more transparent in general…”

You can almost hear the frustration.