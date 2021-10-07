COMMENTARY: Don't raise the debt ceiling, eliminate it

Last week saw a rare triumph of substance over politics in Washington. In testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke in favor of abolishing the debt ceiling.

She’s right: The debt ceiling deserves to go. This strange quirk of U.S. budget process serves no purpose except, now and then, to let one party or the other seek political advantage by threatening to throw the financial system into chaos.

Republicans have said they will play no role in resolving the situation. Democrats don’t want to go it alone, arguing the other party should accept its responsibility for obligations incurred earlier, and that there’s anyway no time for Democrats to do what’s necessary without such cooperation.

If Republicans refuse to budge, Democrats will have to go ahead by themselves. Last week, the Senate parliamentarian confirmed the ceiling could be raised using the so-called reconciliation process. Time is short, and if this is to work, the Democrats will need to move quickly. To be sure, going it alone will require that they pay a price; it may be, though, the lowest-cost way out of the squeeze they are in. To make the most of that outlay, they should abolish the ceiling rather than just resetting it at a level that will cause this nightmare to recur a couple years from now.