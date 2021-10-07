COMMENTARY: Don't raise the debt ceiling, eliminate it

Last week saw a rare triumph of substance over politics in Washington. In testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke in favor of abolishing the debt ceiling.
She’s right: The debt ceiling deserves to go. This strange quirk of U.S. budget process serves no purpose except, now and then, to let one party or the other seek political advantage by threatening to throw the financial system into chaos.
Republicans have said they will play no role in resolving the situation. Democrats don’t want to go it alone, arguing the other party should accept its responsibility for obligations incurred earlier, and that there’s anyway no time for Democrats to do what’s necessary without such cooperation.
If Republicans refuse to budge, Democrats will have to go ahead by themselves. Last week, the Senate parliamentarian confirmed the ceiling could be raised using the so-called reconciliation process. Time is short, and if this is to work, the Democrats will need to move quickly. To be sure, going it alone will require that they pay a price; it may be, though, the lowest-cost way out of the squeeze they are in. To make the most of that outlay, they should abolish the ceiling rather than just resetting it at a level that will cause this nightmare to recur a couple years from now.
If the arcane rules of the Senate or other considerations prevent them from abolishing it outright, they should raise it to a stratospheric height, taking it out of consideration for a long time to come.
The principled case for such a move is clear. Congress and the president set the spending and tax policies of the federal government. The Treasury doesn’t get to separately decide how much it’s going to borrow: That decision has already been made.
The Treasury can borrow at the financial market’s most preferred rates because no one has ever seriously questioned its ability to meet its obligations in full and on time. Through wars, financial crises, and pandemics, the Treasury has always been true to its word. If that were no longer so, investors would build a risk premium into Treasury borrowing rates. For decades to come, future taxpayers would pay for the mistakes of today.
Moderate senators might be uncomfortable voting to either abolish the ceiling or render it irrelevant by raising it to some outlandish number. But if they have the courage to do so, they will have one great talking point: Thanks to their efforts, the nation’s financial future will be more secure.
David Wilcox is director of U.S. economic research. From 2011 to 2018, he was director of the Federal Reserve Board’s Division of Research and Statistics, and served as a senior adviser to three Fed chairs. In the late 1990s, he served as Treasury assistant secretary for economic policy.