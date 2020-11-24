COMMENTARY: A bureaucrat turns against the American people

The business community is weighing in as well. Tom Donahue, longtime Republican insider and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has issued a statement: “President-elect Biden and the team around him have a wealth of executive branch experience that should allow them to hit the ground running … (F)or the sake of Americans’ safety and well-being, (Trump’s regime) should not delay the transition a moment longer.”

And the National Association of Manufacturers, citing the public health crisis and the need to ensure the efficient distribution of vaccines, released this statement yesterday: “It is highly appropriate that the Trump administration allow key individuals from the Biden team to access critical government personnel and information now … We call on the administrator of the General Services Administration to sign the letter of ascertainment immediately so that this consistent process in American democracy can begin and the exchange of critical information can commence.”

How tragic it is — how predictable — that the narcissistic loser of this election is holding American lives hostage, and that a key flunky in a key post continues to abet him. In 2017, when Murphy testified at her confirmation hearing, she said her sole goal was to make government “more efficient, effective, and responsive to the American people…I am not here to garner headlines or make a name for myself.”

Too late. But if she wants to salvage her name at this late hour, she’ll shred the MAGA armband and be truly responsive to the American people. Because in this election, the people have spoken.

Dick Polman, a veteran national political columnist based in Philadelphia and a writer in residence at the University of Pennsylvania, writes at DickPolman.net. Email him at dickpolman7@gmail.com

